Dog abandoned and tied to rail in South Philadelphia needs forever home

A good boy in good hands, Max is dressed in an elf hat and warm coat. But, just a couple of days ago, he was left behind in the cold.

“I wanted to cry. To think that he was left there, abandoned in the cold. It was really sad,” said Philadelphia Animal Care and Control Team volunteer Monica da Costa.

da Costa is a volunteer with ACCT. da Costa says Max was found Friday night near 13th and Rodman abandoned and tied to a rail. The homeowner who found Max posted a cry for help on social media, asking for someone to take him in.

Max, the dog

“It was really cold Friday night. I was really sad! I wanted to go get him right away,” exclaimed da Costa.

Da Costa immediately recognized the 11-year-old dog in the picture, adopted just two days prior. He instantly recognized her.

“He came straight to my arms. He knew me,” da Costa said.

She says she tried to contact the woman in Kensington who just adopted Max, but believes he is no longer wanted. Now da Costa has a message for anyone who leaves an animal helpless and alone in the cold.

“If you are going to abandon a dog, don’t adopt. It’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking, especially a senior dog. I mean, no animal deserves to be abandoned like that’” da Costa explained.

Her biggest fear is taking Max back to the shelter where the old dog may be euthanized.

“I’m so glad I found this pet,” she added.

Now Max needs a forever home.

“Max is looking for a family with no other animals. He has lived with children,” she stated. “He’s really affectionate, cuddly, loving and just wants a family that won’t let him down.”

Anyone interested in helping Max can do so by reaching out on Instagram @phillyfostersiblings or email monifits@gmail.com. Anyone interested can also donate to a GoFundMe set up for Max.

