Expand / Collapse search

Downtown Austin shooting leaves at least 13 injured

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Texas
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police Department says it is responding to a shooting downtown that has resulted in multiple injuries.

APD says a shooting incident at 400 East 6th Street has left at least 13 people injured early Saturday morning. 

Austin-Travis County EMS says at least 2 transported patients have life-threatening injuries, and several others have non-life-threatening injuries.  

APD says there are no confirmed fatalities at this time.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

It is currently unknown what sparked the incident. 

APD says they are looking for a suspect described as a black man with a thin build and dreadlocks. 

At this time, police say there are no suspects in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.