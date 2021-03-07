Dozens displaced by 2-alarm fire in Wilmington, Delaware

Dozens have been displaced after a two-alarm fire broke out overnight in Wilmington, Delaware.

The fire broke out right around 4:00 a.m. Sunday at the Valley Run Apartments on the 1000 block of Stevens Place.

Fortunately, FOX 29 was told no one was hurt. More than 40 residents have been displaced.

Officials say all 12 units are ruined and the damage could top $1 million.

The American Red Cross is being called in to help.

There is still no word on what caused the fire. Deputy fire marshals are currently investigating the fire’s origin and cause

