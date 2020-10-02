Dr. Mike reacts to President Trump, First Lady testing positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus. The news came just hours after the president made a visit to New Jersey for a brief fundraiser.

In early morning tweets, the couple revealed that they have started the quarantine and recovery process.

The announcement comes shortly after we learned former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks has tested positive for COVID-19. Hicks is a counselor to the president and traveled with him to a rally on Wednesday.

Dr. Mike Cirigliano, of the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, joins "Good Day Philadelphia" early Friday morning to discuss news of the First Couple's diagnosis and what we should know.

Dr. Mike said earlier this morning that the president's age and weight may cause complications. You can watch the doctor's full interview in the videoplayer above. He'll also be joining us on air all morning long. You can watch our newscasts online anytime at FOX29.com/live, or in the vieoplayer below:

