Drexel Hill mom says her daughter was kicked off the bus

Upper Darby School District officials say they plan to meet with a parent after she says her sixth-grader was not allowed to board her school bus.

Eva Althouse says her 11-year-old daughter walked to her bus stop on Monday with a smile as usual but showed up back home about ten minutes later.

“She comes to the door hysterically crying, she’s upset, like tears flowing. “I’m like, ‘What happened?’ She said she got kicked off the bus.”

Her daughter, Kiley says a man, who was not her bus driver, confronted her before she could get on.

“I asked if I could give him my ID and he said I don’t really care and just got on the bus and left,” says Kiley.

Back in August, Eva says she realized her daughter was not given a bus assignment and called Drexel Hill Middle School.

The Upper Darby School District has a policy that students that live less than 1.5 miles from the school must walk.

Advertisement

Eva says they technically live 1.4 miles from the school, but they told her they would give Kylie a bus assignment. She has documentation that shows the bus number, bus stop location, and pick-up and drop-off times.

“Kylie’s been riding this bus every day since the first day of school. This already was settled in August,” says Eva. “I am upset because of what could have happened to her, how is a school official telling my daughter to get off the bus and walk? What if I wasn’t home to take her? She would have had to walk to school the very first time by herself in tears.”

A district spokeswoman says bus assignments are generated through an automated system based on students’ addresses and their distance from their assigned schools. She says safety is their number one priority for all students and the policy is in place to prevent overcrowding on buses.

She says school officials want to meet with Eva to get to the bottom of how it happened.

“If they wanted to kick her off because she lives 0.1 miles off the cut, I should have been notified,” says Eva. “I should have gotten something in the mail, a call, anything, two days time to figure out other ways to get her to school, but they gave nothing.”