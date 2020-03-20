Drive-thru COVID-19 testing center to open at Temple University Ambler

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing center is set to open Saturday at Temple University Ambler in Upper Dublin Township.

Pre-identified healthcare workers and first responders were successfully tested at the site Friday morning. The testing site will officially open Saturday at 10 a.m.

Based on the limited number of supplies, individuals must meet a strict criteria in order to receive a test, including:

– Fever at or above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit and respiratory symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath.

– Temperature at or above 99.6 degrees Fahrenheit and 65 years of age or older.

– First responder (law enforcement, fire, EMS, or dispatcher) and concern for exposure to a patient with suspected COVID-19 OR respiratory symptoms.

– Healthcare worker proving direct patient care and testing not available through employer and concern for exposure to a patient with suspected COVID-19 or respiratory symptoms.

Advertisement

To date, Montgomery County has 68 cases of COVID-19.

The site will remain open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily by appointment only, as testing supplies allow

If you wish to register, please click here. Those who do not have the internet can call over the phone starting tomorrow at 8 a.m. at 610-631-3000.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP