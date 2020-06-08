Driver taken into custody after striking bike officer with vehicle in Center City, sources say

Sources confirm a driver has been taken into police custody after striking a bike officer with a vehicle and taking off in Center City.

According to police, the incident happened on 7th Street and Chestnut Street on May 30 just before 10 p.m.

Police say officers were attempting to arrest suspected looters when a nearby SUV plowed into bike officer Tony Nieves and fled.

Officer Nieves suffered multiple injuries, including 12 broken ribs, a broken shoulder, a broken arm, a broken scapula, a cracked sternum, and fractured vertebrae.

