Drug dealer faces sentencing after girl, 15, overdosed on heroin

A New Jersey drug dealer who pleaded guilty in connection to the death of a 15-year-old girl will be sentenced Thursday.

Austin Cooper, 22, pleaded guilty in April to one count of strict liability for drug-induced death.

In 2017, Madison McDonald died from a heroin overdose. While investigating her death, authorities discovered that Cooper had delivered 10 bags of heroin to McDonald’s home prior to her death.

Madison McDonald (Family Photo)

Officials have accused Cooper of trolling suburban New Jersey shopping malls looking for young girls to sell narcotics to.

Cooper’s sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Burlington County.