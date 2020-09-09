DRWC to hold meeting to consider proposals for Penn's Landing redevelopment

article

The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation will consider a number of propsals for the redevelopment of Penn's Landing Wednesday morning.

The most notable of the proposals comes from the owners of the Philadelphia 76ers, who are looking to build an arena at the site to move into when their lease at the Wells Fargo Center expires in 2031.

The 76ers plan also reportedly includes building new businesses, schools, and an African American museum.

Sources with knowledge of the proposal tell FOX 29 there are no plans for appropriation of city or state taxpayer money to support the project, but some tell us there are concerns about the 76ers making promises.

Calling it a “historic opportunity” to jumpstart the city’s economy in the wake of COVID-19 while also offering unprecedented job and investment opportunities for Black and Brown communities, civic and faith leaders have urged the Delaware River Waterfront Commission to accept the proposed 76ers arena at Penn’s Landing.

