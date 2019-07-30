Dump truck driver strikes troopers, pedestrians on NJ highway

article

State police say two troopers and multiple pedestrians were struck by a dump truck on a major highway in northern New Jersey.

The accident occurred around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of I-280 in West Orange, near mile post 9.8.

Authorities say the troopers and the pedestrians were all out of their vehicles at the time. The troopers were investigating an earlier accident in the area, apparently involving the pedestrians, when the dump truck hit the group.

None of the pedestrians were seriously injured. The two troopers were taken to hospitals, but their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

The highway was shut down in both directions, causing major travel problems in the area.