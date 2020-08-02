Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tests positive for coronavirus

article

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Sunday night.

According to the Eagles Pederson, 52, is asymptomatic and doing well. He is currently self-quarantining and in communication with the team's medical staff.

The Super Bowl-winning coach reportedly told the team during an unscheduled meeting Sunday night after receiving his second positive test.

Last week offensive lineman Lane Johnson announced on via Twitter that he tested positive for the virus. Two other players, linebacker Nathan Gerry and tackle Jordan Mailata, were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Advertisement

Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin announced on Tuesday that he would be opting-out of the 2020 NFL season due to coronavirus concerns. He was joined in that decision by more than two dozen other players around the NFL.

Eagles players and staff have started their testing protocols as they prepare to begin training camp at the NovaCare Complex.

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP