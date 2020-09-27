Eagles look to pick up first win of season against Burrow-lead Bengals

article

After dropping the first two games of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles will welcome NFL newcomer Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Like the Eagles, the Bengals are also searching for their first win of the season after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cleveland Browns. With little to no expectations this season, the Bengals have faired well against the Birds in the past.

FOX Sports' Collin Cowherd, who picked Cincinnati to pull off the upset win, points out that the Bengals are 9-3-1 all-time against the Eagles. The Eagles battered offensive line will be put to the test on Sunday against a Bengals defensive front that blitzes at the fifth-highest rate in the NFL.

For Philadelphia, Carson Wentz will look to improve upon the Eagles gaudy offensive statistics. The Eagles are 30th in the league in drives ending in a score, and Wentz himself is among the bottom feeders in completion percentage, yards per attempt, and passing yards.

Meanwhile, former first overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow is coming off a Week 2 showing that saw him set a new record for most completions by an NFL rookie, per Elias Sports. Last Thursday, the 23-year-old was 37-61 with 3 touchdown passes for over 300 yards.

The Eagles will be without wide receiver Jalen Reagor who is managing a torn UCL in his thumb. Fellow wide reciever Alshon Jeffery will also miss Sunday's game as he continues to deal with a foot injury. Meanwhile, Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is listed as questionable.

