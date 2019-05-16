Eagles players become guest bartenders to raise money for Eagles Autism Challenge

Players from the Philadelphia Eagles stepped behind the bar Thursday night to raise money for the Eagles Autism Challenge.

There's usually not a line wrapped around the block on a Thursday night at Gypsy's Saloon in Conshohocken, but then again, there usually isn't Super Bowl champions slinging drinks behind the bar.

Jason Kelce, Zach Ertz, Nelson Agholor and Mack Hollins traded in their million dollar salaries to become guest bartenders for the night to raise money for the Eagles Autism Challenge. It's a cause owner Jeffrey Lurie has championed.

It was also a chance for players to relax, give back, hang out and throw some back with fans.

"I spent a lot of time on this side of the bar. First time on this side of the bar but I'm having a lot of fun," Kelce said.