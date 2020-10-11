Eagles set to take on undefeated Steelers in cross state battle

article

Fresh off their first win of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2-1) will take on the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) Sunday afternoon in the Steel City.

The Eagles, who will be without wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, enter the game as 7 point underdogs. History is on the Eagles side, though, as the Birds are 48-27-3 all-time against the Steelers.

The Eagles blew out the Steelers in their last matchup at the Linc in 2016, winning by a final of 34-3. To boot, the Eagles have won seven of their last 10 games against the Steelers.

For the first time this season, the Eagles will play with fans in the stands after Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf eased crowd restrictions which last week. Capacity will be capped at 5,500 at Heinz Field, which at normally can hold 67,000.

With a battered offensive line, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has rushed for 102 yards in the past two games and has three rushing TDs this season. Wentz has also thrown seven interceptions, matching his total in each of the past three seasons. Eagles RB Miles Sanders has 441 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in five games vs. AFC teams.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's defensive front is among the best in the league; especially against the run. The Steelers have limited teams an NFL-best 162 total rushing yards and averaged just under three yards per carry.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!