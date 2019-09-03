East coast of Florida waits for Hurricane Dorian's anticipated turn

Hurricane Dorian did not move in nearly 24 hours, continuously battering the Grand Bahama Island, and was expected to start making its turn north on Tuesday, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said.

During the overnight hours, Dorian was downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. As of Tuesday morning, it was about 100 miles away from West Palm Beach. Hurricane-force winds extend out about 45 miles from the storm's eye, with the strongest winds remaining on the east side of the storm.

Residents watch as watch the heavy surf during a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Dorian inches closer to the U.S. on September 2, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Through the past two days, Freeport, Bahamas, has mainly stayed just west of Dorian's eye, and had not had a break from its winds, explained FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

"It's been blowing and blowing and blowing in Freeport now for 24 to 36 hours," he said. "I don't know what kind of structures and trees...that can withstand that type of wind for that long of period of time."

At least five people died and 21 injured people were airlifted to the capital by the U.S. Coast Guard, Bahamas officials said.

Remaining stationary for over a day is ultimately what caused Dorian to weaken from a Category 5 hurricane to a Category 3, Osterberg said.

"These storms need warm, warm water and it's using all the surface water to keep it up," he explained. "As it's using all that water, water from underneath comes up and it's cooler down below... It just causes the storm to weaken.“

On Monday, the high pressure system that was steering Dorian last week broke down, as expected. While the latest projections show a landfall in Florida remains unlikely, meteorologists stressed that until the northerly turn occurs, residents and visitors should continue to monitor the storm's path.

A trough moving across the U.S. will ultimately become the steering mechanism that will pull Dorian northwest later in the day on Tuesday, then north, then off to the northeast, bringing it uncomfortably close to the east coast of Florida, according to computer models.

The forecast keeps it off shore, with all of Florida completely removed from the cone of uncertainty.

"I don't think wind is going to be an issue for the East Coast," Osterberg explained. "I think it's going to be the water, just like it was with Hurricane Matthew a couple of years ago.“

If Dorian follows the projected track, it appears the hurricane force winds — of at least 74 miles per hour — will remain off shore, but the East Coast could still experience wind speeds between 40 mph and 55 mph.

An updated model shows Dorian's projected track, as of Tuesday. (Photo credit: FOX 13 News)

Storm surge could reach between 3 and 5 feet along Florida's east coast, and possibly along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. Beach erosion and coastal flooding are likely.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina were ordered to evacuate before the storm rolls up the Eastern Seaboard. Several large airports announced closures and many flights were cancelled for Monday and Tuesday.

Dorian is now tied for the strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall on record with the 1935 Labor Day hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said Dorian made landfall at Elbow Cay, Abacos around 12:40 p.m. Sunday, followed by a second landfall at 2 p.m. on Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbour.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.