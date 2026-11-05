East Mount Airy beauty salon shooting: Suspect still at large after deadly attack, assaults

The Brief Funeral arrangements have been made for Bellaniri Ofelia Hernandez-Camilo, who was shot and killed at a beauty salon on Monday in East Mount Airy. Police say two women survived after being sexually assaulted, and suspect Jamal Pistoria remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities are asking the public for help locating Pistoria, who was last seen on surveillance video.



Funeral plans have been set for Bellaniri Ofelia Hernandez-Camilo, who police say was shot and killed at Abba Blessed Beauty Salon on Monday. Police are still searching for the suspect, Jamal Pistoria, and say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Community in shock as police search for suspect in deadly attack

What we know:

Police have identified Bellaniri Ofelia Hernandez-Camilo as the woman killed in the shooting at Abba Blessed Beauty Salon on the 6300 block of Stenton Avenue. Her death was confirmed and a memorial has been growing outside the salon.

Police say two of Hernandez-Camilo's co-workers survived after being sexually assaulted. Investigators say Jamal Pistoria forced his way to a back room, locked the door with the three victims inside, and fired his gun several times, killing Hernandez-Camilo.

Prosecutors say Pistoria is accused of pistol whipping the two other women and forcing one to perform a sexual act. Law enforcement says the surviving women fought back once it appeared Pistoria ran out of ammunition.

Dig deeper:

Surveillance video from outside the salon shows a woman running out of the business on Monday, followed by Pistoria leaving moments later. Police say Pistoria was then recorded on camera at a nearby convenience store.

Authorities describe Pistoria as about five-foot-six and weighing 150 pounds. They are asking for the public’s help to locate him.

The beauty salon remains closed, and the owner of a neighboring business says his wife and employees are shaken after the incident.

A video showing the moment Pistoria entered the salon and pointed a gun at one of the victims is circulating on social media, according to an Instagram post by the salon. The incident has left the local business corridor on edge with the suspect still at large.

The neighboring business owner said the impact of the crime has left many in the area unsettled.

What's next:

Police are continuing their search for Pistoria and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward. The investigation is still ongoing, and the salon remains closed while the community mourns Hernandez-Camilo.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when police expect to locate or apprehend Pistoria, and there is no information about possible motives behind the attack at this time.