Emaciated dog found inside barrel in Delaware County

An emaciated dog is recovering after being discovered inside a blue barrel amid frigid temperatures in Delaware County.

Providence Animal Center officials said Humane Officer Ron Riggle rescued the dog in Chester on Friday.

"As the temperature dips to near freezing, Ron found Gwen, just in time - inside a blue barrel," the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

Officials rushed the pup to an emergency vet for immediate care. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The shelter put out a call for donations for the dog's medical care. Those interested in donating to Providence Animal Center can do so here.