Emergency crews respond to gasoline spill on River Road in Upper Merion Township

The Brief Authorities are responding to a gasoline spill near the Insurance Auto Auction on River Road in Upper Merion Township. Drivers are urged to avoid River Road between East 4th Street and B Street due to emergency response vehicles.



Authorities in Upper Merion Township are addressing a gasoline spill near the Insurance Auto Auction on River Road as of Thursday, according to local officials. Emergency response vehicles are present at the scene and motorists are being advised to find alternative routes.

What we know:

Authorities say a gasoline spill occurred in the vicinity of the Insurance Auto Auction on River Road. Emergency response vehicles have converged on River Road between East 4th Street and B Street.

Motorists are being advised to steer clear of that part of River Road and to use alternative routes.

What's next:

Officials are actively addressing the spill.

Drivers are encouraged to follow updates from local authorities for the latest information.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the spill started.