Emotional night as hundreds attend vigil for Dulce Maria Alavez

It’s been six long, harrowing days since 5-year-old Dulce Alavez went missing. Her family continues to hold out hope that she will be safely returned to them.

An emotional night by candle light and song at Bridgeton City Park, where several hundred people from Cumberland County and beyond gathered to pray for Alavez, last seen in the very same park Monday.

Vigil held for Dulce Maria Alavez

“It’s already been five days that she’s been missing and we just beg the people if they know something to tell the police,” pleaded Yiesica Hernandez.

Hernandez is Dulce’s cousin and was flushed with emotion as friends and perfect strangers implored the heavens for their little girl’s safe return, with a $35,000 reward on the table for information.

Dulce Maria Alavez

“It’s hard to describe how my family and I feel,” Hernandez said. “She was a happy little girl. She would always call us and say ‘When you coming to my house?’”

Advertisement

Vigil held for Dulce Maria Alavez

Many come from afar, like Carmen Martinez, of Jersey City.

“I love children even if they’re not my own and being that she’s only five-years-old, it means a lot what’s going on right now in the community. So, as a parent, I wanted to be here for her,” Martinez explained.

Dulce Maria Alavez

The park was filled mostly with hopeful civilians, but most of the time, this week, it’s been a scene scoured by investigators who say Dulce vanished while playing on the swings with her three-year-old brother.

Police say her mother was 30 yards away and became horrified when Dulce’s little brother came back alone. The mother rang up every family member.

“She just called, she was crying and asking me if she was with us,” stated Hernandez.

Vigil held for Dulce Maria Alavez

Many attending the vigil are parents themselves, including the vigil organizer who says the mission is personal.

“I did this because if, God forbid, if it were to happen to one of my kids, I would want all the help I could get. I would want the community to be like this, to come out,” explained Jackie Rodriguez, the vigil organizer.