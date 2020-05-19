Endangered boy, 6, missing from Lancaster County

article

Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public for help locating an endangered child from Lancaster County on Tuesday.

Damion Consylman, 6, was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. on May 18 in the 1500 block of Slate Hill Road in Drumore Township.

Damion is described as 4 feet tall, 52 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was wearing glasses, a white polo shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Authorities say he was last seen with Mike Consylman 28, who is operating a 2003 silver or gray BMW 325 sedan.

The sedan has a Pennsylvania registration LGG-6631.

Mike Consylman is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 oounds, with blond hair and blue eyes; wearing glasses.

Police believe Damion may be at special risk of harm or injury. Anyone with information should contact police immediately by calling 911 or the PSP Lancaster at 717-299-7650.

