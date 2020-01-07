Environmental service crews cleaning up McClure Elementary amid asbestos closure

McClure Elementary School remains closed after the discovery of asbestos. On Tuesday night, environmental services crews could be seen tossing concealed bags inside their truck and plastic could be seen hanging from the ceiling in the hallways.

Down the street, FOX 29 cameras were not allowed inside meeting about asbestos Tuesday Night where parents say school board members shared their plan of attack.

“Yall basically waited until everything got out of control so it’s just like now our kids got to suffer because of a mistake that should have been corrected,” said Deante Smith. He is the father of a kindergarten and second-grade student.

“It’s sickening. It's sad,” said Domonique Robinson. “It’s like does anybody really care about our children?” She worries for the future of her four children. Second-grader Rodney Robinson was supposed to be back in class Jan. 2 but like his classmates, he is being kept out until Jan. 13.

“They say they care about our kids but if they did care about our kids, this should have been fixed when they picked it up,” said Robinson.

The School District of Philadelphia is scrambling to patch up troublesome asbestos. At least six schools are still shut down. Parents say they want answers before even thinking about sending their kids back inside the building.

“There is no way they should want us to send our kids into an atmosphere that’s not even safe,” said Smith.

Advertisement

Parents and teachers are preparing for another public meeting with school leaders Thursday night at Roberto Clemente Middle School at 5 p.m.

The results of the district's air quality tests for both schools can be found here when available.

RELATED: Asbestos forces another Philadelphia school to close; district reveals plan to address concerns | Community leaders protest after asbestos discovered in Philadelphia schools | Union calls for immediate $100M for asbestos, lead abatement in Philly schools | Carnell Elementary remains closed due to asbestos

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP