EPA holding public meetings to address concerns over old landfill in Norwood

The Environmental Protection Agency will be holding public meetings in Delaware County Thursday following growing concerns over an old landfill.

Norwood residents believe the unnamed landfill is causing cancer and multiple sclerosis.

The EPA says they have been looking into the claims over the past several years to see if there was any risk to the public.

Representatives will update residents on their investigation and answer questions from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Norwood Fire Company on Chester Pike.

Residents are so concerned that they have created a website, NorwoodLandfill.com

The site features a map of documented cases of cancer and autoimmune diseases in the area.

On the website, residents can also request the EPA to test their soil.

