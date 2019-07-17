Ewing Township police officer charged in murder of 3-month-old daughter

article

An Ewing Township police officer has been arrested and charged with the murder of his 3-month-old daughter, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Daniel Bannister, 31, was taken into custody Wednesday morning. Catherine Bannister, 29, Hailey’s mother and Daniel’s wife, was charged with

second-degree endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the baby's death.

In Dec. 2018, Ewing Township Emergency Medical Services responded to the Bannister’s Ewing home after a 911 call for an unresponsive 3-month-old baby having difficulty breathing. Authorities say the Hailey was taken to the hospital where it was discovered the baby suffered a fractured skull, brain bleed, and had multiple fractured ribs. After several days of hospitalization, Hailey died.

According to authorities, 3-month-old Hailey's death was ruled a homicide and the medical examiner concluded that Hailey’s cause of death was complications from blunt impact trauma of the head including skull fractures and subdural hemorrhage. Investigators say the nature of Hailey’s injuries indicated an ongoing pattern of abuse.

Daniel Bannister was suspended from the Ewing Township Police Department back in Dec. 2018.