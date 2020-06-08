Ex-Minneapolis police officer charged with murder George Floyd's death to make 1st court appearance Monday

article

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will make his first court appearance Monday in the death of George Floyd. Chauvin, a veteran police officer, was seen putting his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck’s as he repeatedly said he could not breathe.

Of the four former officers involved in Floyd’s death, Chauvin was the senior most officer and faces the most serious charges.

Chauvin, 44, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He is set to appear before a judge via video at 12:45 p.m., where bail could be set.

After turning himself in last week, Chauvin was transferred from the Hennepin County Jail to the state’s maximum security prison, where he is being isolated from the rest of the inmates.

Chauvin and the three other officers at the scene were fired just one day after Floyd’s death. The three officers, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao have since been charged with aiding and abetting.

At last check, all three officers were still in jail after bail was set at a minimum of $750,000 last week.

Advertisement

In addition to the criminal charges against Derek Chauvin, the FBI and Department of Justice are investigating the deadly encounter.

The State of Minnesota has opened a civil rights investigation into the entire Minneapolis Police Department, going back 10 years, looking for evidence of systemic racial discrimination.