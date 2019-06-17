Explosion levels New Jersey home; no injuries reported

article

A home in northern New Jersey has been leveled by an explosion, but the lone person inside the residence escaped unharmed.

The explosion occurred shortly before noon Monday in Ridgefield. Neighbors reported hearing a blast shortly before the fire broke out, but it wasn't immediately clear what caused the explosion.

A car was seen buried under the flaming debris at the residence, with the charred remains of what appeared to be the roof crushing the vehicle's front end.

Firefighters climbed onto of the roof of a neighboring home as they battled the flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.