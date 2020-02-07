Families attend 'Night to Shine' prom in Gloucester County for people disabilities

It was a night to remember for teens and adults with disabilities as the red carpet was rolled out for the annual Tim Tebow Foundation "Night to Shine" event, which is held in churches across the United States and in more than 30 countries.

"My favorite thing about this prom is dancing, doing my thing, and the food," said 18-year-old Justin Gabor. His buddy Anthony Michielini says it's special for him as well.

"It's honestly just a great time. It warms my heart and getting to see everybody smiles on their faces. We all just know they're having a great time. It's amazing," said Anthony.

Briar Brown had fun dressing up for the event at the Calvery Chapel of Gloucester County where Gary Clark is the pastor.

"It allows anyone and everyone to come together and thoroughly enjoy themselves," he said.

Pastor Clark's church is more than a venue for others attending prom. It's personal for him. His 16-year-old daughter Alethia has Down syndrome and was excited to get glammed up for the prom.

Before hitting the dance floor, everyone attending and their assigned buddies who escort them for the night were served dinner.

Advertisement

This is the third year that Calvery Chapel has been selected to host.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP