Family, friends hold vigil for 19-year-old shot and killed in West Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a shooting in West Philadelphia claimed the life of a 19-year-old.

“Somebody took my baby away from me. Shot him down like a dog and just left him there,” Nina Dawson stated.

The gut-wrenching sorrow of a mother, addressing a crowd of a couple hundred loved ones, most of them teens and young adults not yet 20-years-old, at a vigil for 19-year-old Nasir Jackson. Jackson was shot multiple times on South 52nd Street Saturday night, just blocks away from his home.

“My baby was there by himself and nobody was there to help him,” Dawson cried.

Dawson says her son had feared for his life earlier, caught up in some kind of dispute over a neighborhood block, where he didn’t live. Nasir’s not the first, but his family had a tough message for the young people who filled the corner of 53rd at Walnut and beyond.

“It’s not worth it! Give it up! Go do something that’s worth it,” exclaimed Toya, a longtime family friend.

Dozens of balloons release as friends bid farewell to Nasir, nicknamed “G-5.”

Through hugs and tears, the adults continued to drive home their message.

“Y’all gotta want more for yourselves, want more for yourselves! It’s an embarrassment for your child to know, ‘My dad ain’t here cause he went to beef over a block and he didn’t leave me a property on that block,’” cried out Rashida Patterson, Nasir’s aunt.

Police say they haven’t determined why Nasir was shot. They hope to find that out, after they find out who shot him. Somebody knows.

“My baby’s gone and this person is out here and it’s not fair,” Dawson cried.

“It’s too late for Nasir, too late for my nephew, but maybe somebody hears the sound of my voice and they’ll understand what I’m saying,” Patterson added.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.