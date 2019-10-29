Family pleads for justice after brutal assault leaves man in coma

A family is pleading for justice after a brutal assault in South Philadelphia that left a man in a coma.

Christine Lassiter says her husband, Frank Tarantella, has been in a coma at Jefferson University Hospital’s ICU since Oct. 12. Tarantella, 48, is a well-known DJ in South Jersey.

"It's just really hard that no one’s coming forward," Lassiter told FOX 29.

Lassiter tells FOX 29 Tarantella was hanging out with friends at Cookies Tavern at 10th and Oregon that Friday evening and that he was transported from that location to a hospital just after midnight. She had no idea he was in trouble until he didn’t come home the next day. She made calls and ultimately found her partner of 18 years suffering severe head trauma and unable to communicate.

"He has major brain stem damage," Lassiter said.

Lassiter is struggling to come to grips with the extent of her husband's injuries.

"If anybody knows Frankie, they know he’s a good guy, he really is," she said.

The daytime bartender at Cookie's Tavern told FOX 29 he doesn’t know what happened and that the owner isn’t interested with speaking to us.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. If you have any information, please contact South Detectives at 215-686-3013.