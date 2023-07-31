Fans line up for release of Eagles throwback kelly green jerseys

Whether it's for tickets or a chance to see the Birds play, Eagles fans are never too proud to wait in line.

The same is true for the debut of the team's throwback Kelly Green jerseys, which go on sale Monday morning at 9 a.m.

According to the team, the late-80s Buddy Ryan-era jerseys feature the classic logo on the jersey, the classic helmet and Kelly green stripes on the pants.

Fans began lining up outside Lincoln Financial Field to tailgate and celebrate the jerseys as early as 4 a.m. on Monday morning.

The jerseys will be available at the Eagles pro shop and online at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.