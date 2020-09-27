Fast-moving Glass Fire threatens thousands of Napa County homes

Authorities in Napa County issued additional mandatory evacuations Sunday afternoon after a fast moving fire that started early Sunday morning near St. Helena.

According to Cal Fire, the Glass Fire had a "dangerous rate of spread." The fire was burning north of St. Helena near the community of Deer Park. There is no containment yet of the inferno that has burned through 2,500 acres, Cal Fire said.

No injuries have been reported yet, but 2,268 structures are threatened, according to Cal Fire

Patients were evacuated from St. Helena Hospital. Adventist Health St. Helena said that it is "temporarily suspending emergency and hospital care, and all patients will be transferred," because of the fire.

Parts of the community of Angwin were also under evacuation. People living along College Avenue from Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road were being told to leave. All of Freisen Drive and Lommel Road was also under an evacuation order. Officials were urging people in Angwin to evacuate now because their evacuation route could become blocked.

There were also evacuation warnings for residents along Deer Park Road south from the eastside of Silverado Trail to Howell Mountain Road, according to Napa County officials. Conn Valley Road, including Meadowood Resort is also under an evacuation warning, Office of Emergency Services said.

PG&E says that fewer than 2,000 customers have had their power cut due to the fire. The utility said that Cal Fire asked the company to de-energize in some areas.

Napa County officials are opening an evacuation center at Crosswalk Community Church on First Street in Napa.

Cal Fire teams from San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties were called in to help assist in the fire fight.

One resident on Crystal Springs Road said she could hear propane tanks exploding in the distance and believed the fire was burning in an area with homes and wineries. Authorities have not confirmed if any structures have burned, but at least six wineries are located within the evacuation zone.

A tweet from the Napa County Sheriff's Department showed significant fire burning in the area:

According to KTVU Meteorologist Mark Tamayo, one monitoring station in the region is reporting wind gusts of 25-31 mph and temperatures in the 70s, as of Sunday morning. Temperatures are expected to climb, and wind direction and speed are expected to be varied.

Smoke from the Napa Valley fire is billowing into Sonoma County, but firefighting authorities there are reassuring residents that new fires have not broken out in Sonoma.