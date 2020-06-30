FBI joins search for Amish teen missing from Lancaster County since last Sunday
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities are searching for a young woman missing from Lancaster County.
The FBI says Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, has been missing since June 21, when she did not return from a church service.
Linda is described as 5'10" and 125 pounds.
She is a member of the Amish community and was last seen wearing a tan dress, white apron, and black head covering.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI.
