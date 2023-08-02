Fecal bacteria sparks warnings at several South Jersey beaches

Headed down the shore this weekend? You may want to check if your favorite beach has landed on this rather undesirable list.

Six beaches in Atlantic County have been placed under swimming advisories due to fecal bacteria in the water:

19th Avenue Beach, Longport

19th Street Beach, Longport

26th Avenue Beach, Longport

Osborne Beach, Margate City

Washington Beach, Margate City

Washington Beach, Ventnor City

Potentially unsafe levels of fecal bacteria were found in water samples from each beach, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

The advisories will remain in effect until the water quality results are within standards, but the beaches are not closed at this time.