Fecal bacteria sparks warnings at several South Jersey beaches
ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. - Headed down the shore this weekend? You may want to check if your favorite beach has landed on this rather undesirable list.
Six beaches in Atlantic County have been placed under swimming advisories due to fecal bacteria in the water:
- 19th Avenue Beach, Longport
- 19th Street Beach, Longport
- 26th Avenue Beach, Longport
- Osborne Beach, Margate City
- Washington Beach, Margate City
- Washington Beach, Ventnor City
Potentially unsafe levels of fecal bacteria were found in water samples from each beach, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
The advisories will remain in effect until the water quality results are within standards, but the beaches are not closed at this time.