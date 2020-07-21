Female found dead in trunk of vehicle at West Philadelphia car dealership, police say

article

Police are investigating after a female was found dead inside the trunk of a vehicle at a car dealership in West Philadelphia.

According to authorities, police responded to the 5000 block of Merion Avenue Tuesday afternoon at the Superior Automotives dealership.

Officials say, a woman was discovered in the trunk of a vehicle at that location.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no details regarding the race or the age of the woman, or of the manner of her death. There were no details regarding how she came to be found in the trunk.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP