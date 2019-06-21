Fire breaks out at South Philadelphia oil refinery after explosion; shelter in place lifted

Officials in Philadelphia battled an early morning fire that reached three-alarms at a 150-year-old refinery complex.

A Philadelphia Fire Department spokeswoman confirmed reports of a fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex in South Philadelphia. Social media began seeing reports of fire and booms shortly after 4 a.m. Friday.

No injuries have been disclosed at this time. Firefighters have contained the fire, but it is not yet under control.

During an early morning press conference, fire officials say the fire started in a vat of butane. It's the second fire at the refinery in one month, following a June 10 fire in which no injuries were reported.

Nearby residents were asked by city officials to shelter in place from 26th Street to the west, the Schuylkill Expressway to the north, I-95 to the south, and 22nd Street to the east. The shelter-in-place request has since been lifted.

Multiple SEPTA bus routes have been diverted because of the fire.

The complex produced 335,000 barrels of crude oil daily. Philadelphia Energy Solutions says the oil refining complex is the largest on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.