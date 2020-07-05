Fire crews battle early morning blaze in West Philadelphia

Firefighters battled an early morning blaze in West Philadelphia Sunday.

Crews got the call about 6:25 a.m. for a dwelling fire on the 4200 block of Parkside Avenue in West Philadelphia.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames showing from the roof of the three-story building.

Crews set to work battling the flames, while the occupants made their way out safely.

Red Cross was called to the scene to help with those rsidents displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

