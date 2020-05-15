Firefighter hospitalized for heat exhaustion following 4-alarm Frankford fire

article

Fire crews remain are on the scene of a 4-alarm blaze in Frankford that tore through several stores and apartments.

Firefighters responded to the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue sometime before 1 p.m. Friday The fire was placed under control shortly before 4 p.m.

Officials on the scene say about 140 firefighters and 57 pieces of equipment immediately responded to the area. A total of three buildings were affected as a result of the blaze.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion. No word on what sparked the fire.

