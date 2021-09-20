Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire in South Philadelphia

Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm house fire in South Philadelphia.

The blaze broke out on the 1600 block of South 5th Street shortly after 5 p.m.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Monday.

SKYFOX flew over the scene that showed heavy fire and smoke from the 3-story building.

No injuries have been reported and the cause remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

