Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in Northeast Philadelphia

Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire involving multiple homes in Northeast Philadelphia.

The fire broke out on the 15100 block of Beverly Drive around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Thursday afternoon.

SKYFOX flew over the scene, which showed heavy flames. Multiple, unoccupied homes are affected, officials said.

So far, no injuries have been reported and no word what sparked the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

