Firefighters battle apartment blaze in Upper Merion Township

Montgomery County
Crews are battling a 2-alarm fire at the Kingswood Apartments in Upper Merion Township.&nbsp;

LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. - Crews are battling a massive apartment fire at the Kingswood Apartments in Upper Merion Township.

The 2-alarm fire broke out on 210 W. Bryon Place around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. SKYFOX flew over the scene, which showed heavy fire and smoke coming from the building.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Wednesday night.

Officials say multiple people were taken to the hospital. No word on their conditions at this time. 

The cause of the fire remains unknown. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

