FBI investigates 'passenger disturbance' on flight from Orlando that made emergency landing in Jacksonville

A flight from Orlando to Providence, Rhode Island had to make an unplanned landing in Jacksonville due to a "passenger disturbance" on the plane, according to federal investigators.

Breeze Airways Flight 717 departed Orlando International Airport (MCO) around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday for what was to be a nearly three-hour flight to Rhode Island. However, as the plane was over the Georgia Coast, it had to divert to Jacksonville.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to FOX 35 News that the Airbus A220 landed safely at Jacksonville International Airport around 6 p.m. after the crew reported the incident. The FAA said it would investigate the matter with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

MORE HEADLINES:

A spokesperson for the FBI told FOX 35 that agents in Jacksonville responded and had been working with partners to ensure the safety of all passengers.

"There is no indication of any legitimate threat," said FBI Public Affairs Officer Amanda Videll.

No other details were immediately released. FOX 35 News has reached out to Breeze Airways for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and watch FOX 35 News at 10 p.m. for the latest.