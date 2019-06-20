Floodwaters carry cars through Berks County parking lot

Overnight storms sparked flooding across the area, including Berks County, where cars were swept through a parking lot.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley spoke to residents who shared photos of their cars partially submerged in the Cambridge Commons apartment complex in Wyomissing.

A creek behind the complex flooded, causing water to run into the parking lot and into some of the nearby buildings and apartments.

Emergency crews rescued some residents from the rushing waters.

MORE: Flooding halts traffic on NJ Turnpike, I-295; PATCO service suspended

After the water receded, the strength of the rushing water was revealed as some of the cars were carried several feet through the parking lot. A bridge that went over the creek was also damaged by debris.