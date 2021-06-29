Florida condo collapse search stretches to day 6 with 150 still missing

Dozens of people remained unaccounted for on Tuesday after the collapse of a Florida condo building, killing at least 11 people.

Search and rescue teams continued the slow work of sifting through the pile, a deliberate and treacherous effort that has now stretched into a sixth day. Just two additional bodies were found Monday, raising the count of confirmed dead to 11. That leaves 150 people still unaccounted for in the town of Surfside, located just north of Miami Beach.

Families of the missing have waited as teams search through the mound of concrete, twisted steel and remnants of households — desperate for progress and answers.

"We have people waiting and waiting and waiting for news," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters Monday. "We have them coping with the news that they might not have their loved ones come out alive and still hope against hope that they will. They’re learning that some of their loved ones will come out as body parts. This is the kind of information that is just excruciating for everyone."

A wing of the 12-story Champlain Towers came down around 1:30 a.m. on June 24. Authorities said their efforts were still a search-and-rescue operation, but no one has been found alive since hours after the collapse.

Levine Cava said Monday afternoon that crews had made "significant progress" at the collapse site and expanded their family assistance center, which now has 14 different organizations working with family members to help get them through the tragedy. Officials have been meeting regularly with loved ones to explain what they’re doing in the search and answer questions.

They have discussed with families everything from how DNA matches are made to help identify the dead, to how will next of kin be contacted, to going into "extreme detail" about how they are searching the mound, the mayor said.

Armed with that knowledge, Levine Cava said families are coming to their own conclusions.

"Some are feeling more hopeful, some less hopeful because we do not have definitive answers. We give them the facts. We take them to the site," she said. "They have seen the operation. They understand now how it works, and they are preparing themselves for news, one way or the other."

The pancake collapse of the building left layer upon layer of intertwined debris, frustrating efforts to reach anyone who may have survived in a pocket of space.

"Every time there’s an action, there’s a reaction," Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said during a news conference Monday. "It’s not an issue of we could just attach a couple of cords to a concrete boulder and lift it and call it a day." Some of the concrete pieces are smaller, the size of basketballs or baseballs.

Among the tools rescuers used was a microwave radar device developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab and the Department of Homeland Security that "sees" through up to 8 inches of solid concrete, according to Adrian Garulay, CEO of Spec Ops Group, which sells them.

From outside a neighboring building on Monday, more than two dozen family members watched teams of searchers excavate the building site. Some held onto each other for support. Others hugged and prayed. Some people took photos.

The tower has a mix of seasonal and year-round residents, and while the building keeps a log of guests, it does not keep track of when owners are in residence, local officials said. The missing are from several countries around the world, including Israel, Argentina, Venezuela, Uruguay and Paraguay.

A person adds flowers to a memorial that has pictures of some of the missing from the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 28, 2021, in Surfside, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett on Monday shared about a tragic meeting with a young girl, about "11 or 12 years old," at the collapse site on Sunday night that "really brought it home to me." Burkett said one of her parents was in the building at the time of the collapse.

"She was sitting in a chair by herself with nobody around her, looking at her phone," Burkett told reporters. "She was reading a Jewish prayer to herself, sitting at the site by where one of her parents presumably is."

"And she wasn’t crying. She was just lost. She didn’t know what to do, what to say, who to talk to," he continued. "We’re going to do the best we can to bring out that parent."

Personal belongings were evidence of shattered lives amid the wreckage of the Champlain, which was built in 1981. Many were moved by a children's bunk bed perched precariously on a top floor, bent but intact and apparently inches from falling into the rubble.

"Somebody was probably sleeping in it," Jimmy Patronis, the state’s fire marshal, told reporters on Friday. "There’s all those what-ifs."

Authorities on Monday insisted they are not losing hope.

Deciding to transition from search-and-rescue work to a recovery operation is agonizing, said Dr. Joseph A. Barbera, a professor at George Washington University. That decision is fraught with considerations, he said, that only those on the ground can make.

Barbera coauthored a study examining disasters where some people survived under rubble for prolonged periods of time. He has also advised teams on where to look for potential survivors and when to conclude "that the probability of continued survival is very, very small."

"It’s an incredibly difficult decision, and I’ve never had to make that decision," Barbera said.

The building collapsed just days before a deadline for condo owners to start making steep payments toward more than $9 million in repairs that had been recommended nearly three years earlier. A 2018 engineering report warned of "major structural damage" to the Champlain Towers South building.

The report did not warn of imminent danger from the damage, and it still remained unclear if any of the damage observed was responsible for the collapse.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.