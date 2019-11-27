Florida man sentenced to one year in jail for beating Ponce, a 7-month-old puppy, to death

article

A Florida man who beat his 7-month-old Labrador puppy named Ponce to death has been sentenced to a year in jail.

In April 2017, the Office of the State Attorney said that the police responded to a possible animal complaint. Travis Archer went on to show officers the body of a dog, named Ponce, in the backyard. He told police that he came home to a messy house and he attempted to discipline Ponce but was allegedly bitten on his hands. Police observed a hole in the home's drywall and Archer admitted to throwing the dog through it. He also admitted to repeatedly throwing the dog against the fence. Ponce experienced massive physical trauma, eventually succumbing to his injuries.

Following this incident, the community reacted with outrage. The Office of the State Attorney said that over 100,000 petition signatures were collected encouraging the Florida legislature to pass 'Ponce's Law.' The new law took effect on October 1st, 2018, increasing the number of sentencing guideline points an offender receives from a Level 3 (16 points) to a Level 5 (28 points), providing a greater chance of a prison term. The law also imposes a lifetime ban on owning a pet.

On Wednesday, the Office of the State Attorney said that Travis Archer was sentenced to a year in jail followed by three years of probation.

R.J. Larizza told the Office of the State Attorney that "the defendant's attack of his pet companion Ponce was brutal and deadly. The silver lining of this is that the legislature increased the possible penalty for future crimes of this nature. Justice equals accountability and that was achieved today."

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.