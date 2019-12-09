Flu cases on the rise in Pennsylvania

The Department of Health today says they are now seeing flu cases widespread across the state.

In a statement issued on Monday, officials said as of Nov. 30, there have been 2,667 laboratory-confirmed cases and five deaths statewide.

In Delaware County, Pediatrician Matthew McCarthy says they are seeing a similar spike at Drexel Hill Pediatrics.

“The flu is definitely on the rise in our area, we’re seeing more and more cases,” he says.

Especially with the upcoming holidays, where many people will be gathering together, the Department of Health is urging people to get their flu vaccine.

“It does take a couple of weeks for it to become fully effective,” says McCarthy. “It’s important to try to get that on board as soon as you can.”

In addition to getting vaccinated, the Department of Health encourages people to practice healthy habits such as covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, frequently washing your hands during flu season and remembering to disinfect commonly touched objects such as doorknobs, light switches, countertops, cell phones and computers.

Health officials say you can still get the flu even if you get vaccinated, but the flu vaccine can often diminish the severity of symptoms a person might experience should they come down with the flu.

