Former Archbishop Carroll High School employee accused of sexually assaulting student

Authorities say a former Archbishop Carroll High School employee has been charged with sexually assaulting a student.

According to authorities, Christopher Serpentine has been charged with four counts of institutional sexual assault. Radnor police say it allegedly happened between April and June of 2017 while he was employed at the school.

Police are asking any victims or witnesses to contact the Radnor police at 610-688-0500 or detectives@radnor.org​.