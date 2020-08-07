Former LA Angels employee charged in connection to Tyler Skaggs' fatal opioid overdose

article

A former Los Angeles Angels employee was charged Friday by federal authorities in Texas for distributing fentanyl in connection to the deadly overdose of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, court documents revealed.

Eric Kay is accused of giving drugs to Skaggs who overdosed in a Southlake, Texas hotel room on July 1, 2019.

At the time, the Angels were in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to play a series against the Texas Rangers.

Kay surrendered to authorities on Friday.

Kay, who worked as a communications director for the team, was charged with conspiracy to distribute a mixture containing detectable amounts of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern Texas District said.

The Angels released a statement that said in part:

"We learned that there was an unacceptable behavior inconsistent with our code of conduct, and we took steps to address it. Our investigation also confirmed that no one in management was aware, or informed, of any employee providing opioids. to any player, nor that Tyler was using opioids."

An autopsy report revealed the 27-year-old had fentanyl, oxycodone, and alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.