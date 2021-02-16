Former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino to be imploded Wednesday

The dilapidated building that once held the Trump Plaza Casino will be imploded Wednesday morning after the demolition plans were scrapped three weeks ago.

After 30 years in operation, the Trump Plaza closed in 2014 and the property was later purchased by conservative billionaire Carl Ichan. Multiple unsuccessful attempts were made to bring down the building as it fell into a state of disrepair.

Several instances have been reported citing chunks of building falling onto the tourist city below. Last summer, city officials said a net would be constructed around the building to catch falling debris as the city mulled demolition plans.

The January demolition event became a fundraiser to benefit the Boy's & Girls Club of Atlantic City. Mayor Marty Small had hoped the fundraiser would raise more than $1 million. The plans, however, were halted after Ichan handed over a received a cease-and-desist letter to Atlantic City.

Icahn told The Associated Press his philanthropic arm donated $175,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City to replace money that would have been raised by a charity auction of the right to press the button to demolish the former Trump Plaza casino.

Icahn’s decision came after Bodnar’s Auction canceled its solicitation of bids, citing a letter from Icahn’s company instructing it not to proceed with the auction because it considered the public "spectacle" to be a safety risk, with the possibility of flying debris injuring the person pressing the demolition button, or others gathered nearby.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small announced on Jan. 21 that the demolition plans would be pushed to Feb. 17 a 9 a.m. In preparation for the blast, crews were out early Wednesday morning spraying water on nearby rubble to keep dust from lifting into the air during the implosion. Surrounding roadways were also cordoned off by Atlantic City police.

