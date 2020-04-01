Expand / Collapse search

Fountains of Wayne musician Adam Schlesinger reportedly dies of COVID-19

FOX TV Digital Team
Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne during Bonnaroo 2007 - Day 2 - Fountains of Wayne at This Tent in Manchester, Tennessee, United States. ( Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic for Superfly Presents )

Singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger, has died after being hospitalized for the novel coronavirus, the New York Times and TMZ reported. 

According to the Times, Schlesinger’s lawyer confirmed that the 52-year-old died from complications of COVID-19. 

Known for the popular hit single “Stacy’s Mom,” Schlesinger played bass for the popular rock band Fountains of Wayne and would go on to receive two Grammy nominations with the band. He would eventually go on to win a solo Grammy for his work on Steven Colbert’s “A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!,” which took best comedy album in 2010.