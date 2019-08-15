FOX 29 back on the air for Dish, Direct TV customers and antenna users

article

Good News! We are back on the air after some technical difficulties with our signal to Dish and Direct TV.

We also had some problems for folks watching us over-the-air using an Antenna. That problem has been resolved too. But antenna users, YOU will need to rescan your TV.

To rescan, press the “menu” button on your TV remote, then go to the channel or antenna option and select Auto Tune or Rescan.

Your TV will do the rest.

Thanks to our friends at WPVI TV who helped us out getting us back on TV for all those viewers.