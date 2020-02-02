Francis Hopkinson School closed Monday and Tuesday due to asbestos concerns

article

Francis Hopkinson School will be closed Monday and Tuesday, February 3rd and 4th, officials said, due to new asbestos concerns.

The Philadelphia School District released a statement Sunday evening announcing the school’s closure. New evidence of asbestos needs to be tested, the statement said.

Officials went on to say ceiling tiles replaced over the summer of 2019 may have disturbed asbestos-containing materials in that process.

Staff are to report to the Little School House both Monday and Tuesday.

District officials urge parents to check the school’s progress by clicking here for updates.

